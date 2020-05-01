Gateway Mall reopens with 24 stores, restaurants and a couple of hundred shoppers

But Friday's reopening, just days ahead of the easing of restrictions on worship services and elective surgeries statewide and restaurants reopening to dine-in service in the Omaha area and more than 50 rural counties, offered a glimpse of how comfortable Nebraskans will be going out in public.

Management with Nebraska Crossing posted that 11 stores were open to the public on Friday, with more stores set to open their doors soon.

At Gateway, one of the busiest stores at mid-afternoon was Finish Line, where a steady flow of people walked in to check out the selection of athletic shoes.

Outside Finish Line was Jeremiah Jones, at the mall on his day off. So why did he come to Gateway on Friday?

“Sick of sitting at home,” he said. “Wanted to get a new pair of kicks. My wife’s at work. I’ve got nothing to do.”

Jones wasn’t wearing a mask and said he wasn’t concerned about visiting the mall.

“I’m 43,” he said, and lived through everything since the ’70s.

“If I get sick, I’ll deal with it. I don’t want to make anyone else sick. But I have to check myself, temperature and everything, every day for work. So I know I’m healthy.”