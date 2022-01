Gateway COVID-19 testing site closed Saturday because of snow and staffing issues

Because of overnight snow, slick road conditions and availability of staff members, Nomi Health officials said they closed the COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall on Saturday.

All who had tests scheduled for Saturday were notified, and the site is set to reopen on Monday. Those in need of testing can register at testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.

Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are still able to receive testing from their local pharmacies, Bryan Urgent Care and CHI Priority Care locations.

Reach the writer at jthompson@journalstar.com

