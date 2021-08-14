Garth Brooks brings game day atmosphere to Lincoln

For many Garth Brooks concertgoers, a crowded late summer Saturday in downtown Lincoln felt awfully familiar.
The crowds in restaurants and bars in the Haymarket, the busy streets and the lines to get into Memorial Stadium were to some reminiscent of a Husker game day.
But it was music, not sport, that drew nearly 90,000 to the stadium Saturday night, as country star Garth Brooks brought his stadium tour to Lincoln. Brooks has performed in Lincoln before, most recently at Pinnacle Bank Arena in 2017, but never at Memorial Stadium.
Restaurants and businesses in the Haymarket were packed Saturday afternoon and lines to get into the concert circled the stadium well before doors opened at 5 p.m.
Brad Dovenbarger and his fiancee Shelia Peterson of Union said they were excited as they were about to head to the stadium.
“It kind of has a football feel to it, I gotta say,” Dovenbarger said.
Peterson had seen Brooks several times before, but for Dovenbarger Saturday would be his first time.
“I’ve waited 38 years to see this man live,” he said.
David and Emily Ripp came from Grand Island for the concert and agreed the environment felt like a football Saturday.
“Though a lot less red than normal,” Ripp said. “It’s good to get back to Lincoln.”
Very few wore masks as they walked around the Haymarket or waited to get into the stadium. With coronavirus cases on the rise again in Lincoln, some had expressed concern ahead of the concert.
Brain and Lisha Strasser of Omaha said they did have some hesitation about the crowds, but things weren’t as crowded as they had imagined. They also opted to take precautions including wearing masks and keeping a distance from people, and said they were also vaccinated.
“It sounded like a good time to come hear Garth Brooks,” Lisha Strasser said. “And to bring me back to my college days when I used to listen to him.”
Most concertgoers said they were just excited to be able to go to a live event once again.
Annette and Bradley Yousse traveled to the concert along with their daughter, Ally, from Waterloo, Iowa. Annette said she was anxious to finally see Brooks live and to see people out and about again.
“It’s nice to see peoples' faces," she said.
Amy Jensen of Lincoln had seen Brooks before, but said she was excited to see him perform in the stadium and also appreciated the influx of people to Lincoln for the event.
“It's good to have life in Lincoln,” she said.
