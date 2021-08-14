Garth Brooks brings game day atmosphere to Lincoln

“Though a lot less red than normal,” Ripp said. “It’s good to get back to Lincoln.”

Very few wore masks as they walked around the Haymarket or waited to get into the stadium. With coronavirus cases on the rise again in Lincoln, some had expressed concern ahead of the concert.

Brain and Lisha Strasser of Omaha said they did have some hesitation about the crowds, but things weren’t as crowded as they had imagined. They also opted to take precautions including wearing masks and keeping a distance from people, and said they were also vaccinated.

“It sounded like a good time to come hear Garth Brooks,” Lisha Strasser said. “And to bring me back to my college days when I used to listen to him.”

Most concertgoers said they were just excited to be able to go to a live event once again.

Annette and Bradley Yousse traveled to the concert along with their daughter, Ally, from Waterloo, Iowa. Annette said she was anxious to finally see Brooks live and to see people out and about again.

“It’s nice to see peoples' faces," she said.