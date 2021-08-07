 Skip to main content
Game and Parks plans shooting sports contest for groups, families
Game and Parks plans shooting sports contest for groups, families

Young adults and families interested in shooting sports will have a new opportunity to compete on Aug. 21 thanks to the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center at 4703 N. 44th St. and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. 

Groups of up to seven can sign up for 9 a.m. or noon start times for a relaxed competition in various shooting sports, such as indoor rifle, outdoor archery, tomahawk throwing, slingshots and more.

Participants can sign up online at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for a $25 team fee plus $5 per team member.  

“Shooting sports and outdoor activities are a fun activity for families and young adults. We invite everyone to come to this event, no matter your level of experience, to participate and have fun,” said Director Jim Douglas. “We will have trained staff on-hand to help beginners and a good time will be had by all.”

Groups will be sorted into age groups according to their youngest member and will compete in events that will be fun and safe for them. The rotations will take about two hours to complete. 

