Game and Parks plans shooting sports contest for groups, families

Young adults and families interested in shooting sports will have a new opportunity to compete on Aug. 21 thanks to the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center at 4703 N. 44th St. and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Groups of up to seven can sign up for 9 a.m. or noon start times for a relaxed competition in various shooting sports, such as indoor rifle, outdoor archery, tomahawk throwing, slingshots and more.

Participants can sign up online at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for a $25 team fee plus $5 per team member.