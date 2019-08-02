The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has issued health alerts for toxic algal blooms in two lakes; one in Gage County and one in Lancaster County.
Samples taken earlier this week in Wagon Train Lake in Lancaster County and Rockford Lake in Gage County were above the state's health alert threshold of 20 parts per billion of total microcystin, a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.
Warning signs will be posted and designated swimming beaches will be closed during the alert.
Boating and fishing are permitted at these lakes, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water. The state has advised avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water.
A health alert also continues at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, while the alert at Harlan County Reservoir has ended.
Updated lake algae and bacteria levels are posted weekly at deq.ne.gov.