Gage County retirement center reports 14 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An assisted-living center in Adams reported 14 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

Public Health Solutions of Gage County confirmed Tuesday that 12 residents and two staff members at Gold Crest Retirement Center had tested positive for coronavirus.

Testing was conducted on all residents and staff members after five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed last week at the facility.

That brings the number of Gage County COVID-19 cases to 23, including 19 from Gold Crest.

Five Gold Crest residents who tested positive have been transferred to a facility in Lincoln, bringing the number of residents transferred from the facility to 10. Contact investigations have begun on all newly confirmed cases.

Gold Crest administrators and staff continue to work with local and state health officials to provide the highest quality of care to residents who remain in the facility.

Meanwhile, late Tuesday night, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced the state's 12th coronavirus death — a man in his 80s from Custer County.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com. On Twitter @psangimino

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.