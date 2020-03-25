Funerals in Nebraska during a pandemic: 'Our hearts go out to the families'

This week, he’s watched a daughter dealing with the death of her mother with two sisters in far-away states with high rates of COVID-19 who can’t return.

Her father has dementia and lives in a nursing home, Love said, and it’s unclear whether he will be able to attend his wife’s graveside service.

“It might just be the daughter and her son.”

At Colonial Chapel, families have also been very understanding of the situation, said funeral director Christian Biester.

On Tuesday, they extended a visitation to seven hours.

“So people could flow in and out while keeping the 10-person limit.”

Colonial Chapel is also offering livestream funerals through YouTube with a link on its website.

“We are saying you can be at the funeral at home, just like churches are doing for Sunday services,” Biester said.

More pre-funeral planning is being done over the phone, he said, and, if people are sick, they are asked to stay home.

“We work with a lot of elderly, and people are wanting to protect themselves as well.”

The change affects staff members, too.