The Catholic Diocese of Lincoln relieved a priest of his administrative duties amid allegations he made "inappropriate and offensive comments" in the workplace.

Rev. Justin Fulton was relieved of his duties as the diocese's vicar general Monday, the diocese announced in a news release.

The vicar general, an appointment required by Catholic canon law, assists the bishop in the governance of the entire diocese.

“Those in leadership positions in the diocese must be held to a high standard of conduct,” Diocese of Lincoln Bishop James Conley said in the release.

Rev. Thomas Brouillette, the chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools, will take over as vicar general of the diocese effective immediately. He will retain all of his other duties.

Rev. Caleb La Rue, the diocese's chancellor, was appointed vicar for canonical affairs.

Fulton could not be immediately reached for comment.

Dennis Kellogg, a diocesan spokesperson, declined to comment beyond the news release.

Fulton was appointed vicar general in 2021 and was also given oversight of strategy and mission for Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska.

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023