From the editor: Life, death and the story of a lifetime

I was in a newsroom when the Berlin Wall fell, for two Gulf Wars, seven presidential elections, blizzards, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes and Sept. 11, 2001.
And I have never seen a news event impact a community as quickly and profoundly as COVID-19. It hasn’t left a single aspect of life untouched. Developments change by the minute. Getting the fastest, most accurate and most complete coverage is essential. And your local journalists have been working hard, because in this case, being informed may be a matter of life and death.
Because it matters, we want to remind readers that all of our coronavirus coverage on journalstar.com is available for free. We’re a business, and news is the product we have to sell, but in this case, the community welfare is more important than our business plan. Like every other business, we’ll have to figure out what life looks like on the other side of COVID-19, but we need to help get us there first.
Though we’re living through the biggest story of my lifetime, it’s eerily quiet in the Journal Star newsroom. Reporters are writing from home. We communicate via phone, text and an online commenting thread. A handful of editors spaced across the newsroom coordinate the website, social media posts and the production of the printed paper from early in the morning until after midnight.
As some readers are already aware, Journal Star staffers — and almost every other employee of Lee Enterprises from the CEO down — are taking two weeks off without pay over the next three months or accepting a temporary pay reduction. Every business is facing hardships, ours included. While the need and demand for news is at its highest, our advertisers — who are still responsible for the bulk of our revenue — are struggling. That means we struggle, too.
We’re all in this together. That’s why we appreciate our subscribers more now than ever and welcome new ones during this challenging time. We’ll keep you informed on COVID-19 regardless of whether you subscribe, but there’s a whole other world of news out there we would love to share. Call 877-760-6006 or go to journalstar.com/subscribe to join.
A personal update
I’ve had a lot of contact with readers lately, and many have asked how I’m doing. Amid a world worried about COVID-19, I’ve been touched by folks who remember that I was diagnosed with inoperable bile duct cancer in the fall of 2016. Back then, doctors’ best guesses were that I’d have 18 to 24 months to live. An initial blast of radiation and a year of chemotherapy put my cancer into a holding pattern that exists to this day.
I still go to the Mayo Clinic every three months — my last trip was two weeks ago — for scans and a fresh stent that holds my bile duct open against the constant pressure of the tumor. And every three months I get the same lecture that my luck may run out one day. But, so far, every three months my luck still holds, the cancer remains stable and the world’s laziest tumor retains its title.
A last thought
My own health issues pale by comparison with the challenges that COVID-19 poses to individuals and families. We’ve been warned the disease is likely to continue to spread for some time. If you don’t know someone who has personally been touched by the illness now, sadly, you might in the coming weeks.
I’ve been diagnosed with cancer twice. Both times I felt the embrace of the community. Friends, neighbors and strangers reached out, bringing comfort so welcome and important they could never have imagined.
I’ve seen that same good wrought on a communitywide level in response to this pandemic. We’ve published stories of neighbors coming together, of people reaching out to make isolation feel a little less isolating, of creative approaches to help businesses stay open.
We’re posting stories around the clock to keep you safe and informed — breaking news that you count on. But amid the big headlines are the softer stories, the ones about real people making a real difference. Those are the stories of a community coming together at the exact moment we need it most. And that, we hope, will be the lasting legacy of these strange days.
Dave Bundy is editor of the Lincoln Journal Star.
