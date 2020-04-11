From the editor: Life, death and the story of a lifetime

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I was in a newsroom when the Berlin Wall fell, for two Gulf Wars, seven presidential elections, blizzards, floods, earthquakes, tornadoes and Sept. 11, 2001.

And I have never seen a news event impact a community as quickly and profoundly as COVID-19. It hasn’t left a single aspect of life untouched. Developments change by the minute. Getting the fastest, most accurate and most complete coverage is essential. And your local journalists have been working hard, because in this case, being informed may be a matter of life and death.

Because it matters, we want to remind readers that all of our coronavirus coverage on journalstar.com is available for free. We’re a business, and news is the product we have to sell, but in this case, the community welfare is more important than our business plan. Like every other business, we’ll have to figure out what life looks like on the other side of COVID-19, but we need to help get us there first.

Though we’re living through the biggest story of my lifetime, it’s eerily quiet in the Journal Star newsroom. Reporters are writing from home. We communicate via phone, text and an online commenting thread. A handful of editors spaced across the newsroom coordinate the website, social media posts and the production of the printed paper from early in the morning until after midnight.