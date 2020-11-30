 Skip to main content
From the editor: Gift locally and support local journalism
From the editor: Gift locally and support local journalism

johnandshelly

Assistant city editors John Schreier and Shelly Kulhanek, masked and at work, help coordinate coverage online and in print.

 Dave Bundy

You survived Black Friday. You celebrated Small Business Saturday. And here it is Cyber Monday, and you've still got some shopping to do. 

Imagine giving a gift that helps someone live smarter, safer and happier. No, it's not a Roomba.

A Lincoln Journal Star digital subscription is only $5 for 5 months of unlimited access to stories, videos, photo galleries and news and sports as quickly as it happens. Treat yourself or others. Just visit https://go.journalstar.com/holidaysub5

Supporting local journalism supports your community. And it makes a great gift that's guaranteed to fit.

Dave Bundy is editor of the Lincoln Journal Star.

Editor

Dave Bundy has been editor of the Journal Star since 2012 and served as its news editor from 1997 to 2001.

