From Orbeez to climate change, Lincoln students test their theories at 25th annual science fair

For Olivia Kittelson and Brynley Thiltgen, how Orbeez grow in water caught their curiosity.
Equipped with a hypothesis, experiment and conclusion, the two Adams Elementary School fifth graders explained their project Thursday at the 25th annual Zoetis-LPS-GSK Science Fair at the Lancaster Event Center.
The two tested how changing liquids affect the growth of Orbeez — small, superabsorbent polymer beads that grow to more than 100 times their volume when placed in liquid. They used five different liquids — distilled water, lemon juice, baby oil, soap water and a carbonated beverage.
"We tried to use clear liquids to make sure we could see the Orbeez," Thiltgen said.
The girls recorded the results of using each liquid every hour for four hours, and came to the conclusion that water and the carbonated beverage were the best liquids in which to grow Orbeez.
Rochelle Settles, director of the science fair, said about 300 students took part this year. Judged by volunteers, students were able to win a ribbon based on their scores.
Settles said each student comes up with their own project.
"Lots of times it comes throughout their study or it is just purely interest," she said. "They start with a good question about something that they're interested in, investigate it and come up with a conclusion."
Meadow Lane Elementary fifth graders M.J. Fischer and Corbin Okelberry wondered whether carbon dioxide can help fight climate change. The ambitious 11-year-olds tested their theory with an experiment using hot water and dry ice in a water jug.
Fischer and Okelberry explained that the hot water and dry ice, when put in the jug, build pressure, which forms carbon dioxide. Attached to the jug was a tube that led to a computer fan and a light.
As Fischer twisted the tube, he let some of the carbon dioxide out of the jug, which turned the blade on the fan and powered the light.
"Since there is too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, it's just starting wild fires all around," Okelberry said. "We wanted to see if something that is normally seen as something bad for the atmosphere could be used for good."
Not only were students presenting their findings, but they also received other hands-on experiences.
Settles said about 30 exhibitors representing many organizations around Lincoln brought activities to show students. One of those exhibitors was Lincoln Electric System, which brought virtual-reality goggles for students to try.
"This provides students with unique experiences that they otherwise wouldn't get," she said.
Fischer and Okelberry said they enjoyed making their project and getting to be "scientific."
