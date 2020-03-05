From Orbeez to climate change, Lincoln students test their theories at 25th annual science fair

Meadow Lane Elementary fifth graders M.J. Fischer and Corbin Okelberry wondered whether carbon dioxide can help fight climate change. The ambitious 11-year-olds tested their theory with an experiment using hot water and dry ice in a water jug.

Fischer and Okelberry explained that the hot water and dry ice, when put in the jug, build pressure, which forms carbon dioxide. Attached to the jug was a tube that led to a computer fan and a light.

As Fischer twisted the tube, he let some of the carbon dioxide out of the jug, which turned the blade on the fan and powered the light.

"Since there is too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, it's just starting wild fires all around," Okelberry said. "We wanted to see if something that is normally seen as something bad for the atmosphere could be used for good."

Not only were students presenting their findings, but they also received other hands-on experiences.

Settles said about 30 exhibitors representing many organizations around Lincoln brought activities to show students. One of those exhibitors was Lincoln Electric System, which brought virtual-reality goggles for students to try.

"This provides students with unique experiences that they otherwise wouldn't get," she said.

Fischer and Okelberry said they enjoyed making their project and getting to be "scientific."

