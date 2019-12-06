From fine china to naked Ken doll Christmas tree — Lincoln collector selling some of his antiques and eclectics

The last time Jack Saltzman sold some of his stockpile, he advertised a two-day sale.
But the well-known Lincoln collector and character had to cut it short.
“It just amazed me. They were two or three deep on the sidewalk, and they were still crowded like that in the afternoon,” he said.
They kept coming, looking, buying. He counted more than 400 customers pouring into his apartment’s attic just south of the Capitol.
“They bought everything there. If I would have opened the next day with these people, they would have killed me.”
He knew most of them and why they were there. For decades, Saltzman has hosted charity galas and holiday parties in his overstuffed apartment -- more like a showroom than a home, filled wall to wall with antiques from Lincoln’s famous families and floor to ceiling with holiday decor, all of it accented by china and linen and silver and Saltzman’s trademark grandeur.
“They’ve always come to the parties and wanted to buy things, but I wasn’t selling. So many people had been to my home.” They were the bulk of his customers that day.
And so many others have asked if he’d have another sale, he said. So he is, but he’s limiting it to Saturday.
One day to choose from hundreds of items, including a half-dozen sets of china, silver services, quilts, oversized urns, artwork, a grandfather clock, cabinets, a Christmas tree made with naked Ken dolls and his biggest-ticket item -- the 6-by-6-foot, 24-bulb cast brass and Venetian glass chandelier from the ballroom of the original Cornhusker.
He spent time beneath it before the hotel was demolished in 1982. “I saw it in there all the time. I was there for big fundraising events, I was there for weddings, big Christmas and Easter dinners.”
Someone else ended up with it, but he found it an antique store and brought it home about 15 years ago. Now he’s ready to get rid of it for $3,800.
Saltzman has been collecting since he was a high school student in Tekamah. After he moved to Lincoln, he was a regular at Dionne DeVriendt’s invitation-only estate sales, and later ran the Bryan hospital gift shops, where he would also shop for himself on buying trips in Chicago and New York.
His first sale two years ago was an attempt to shrink his collection, to give others a chance at the items he’s gathered.
That hasn’t kept him from the estate sale and antique store circuit. But he has more restraint now, he said.
“You know, the whole point of this is to not have so much stuff.”
