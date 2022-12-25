Frigid air allows Lincoln to eke out a white Christmas

Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln's first — and only — significant snow of the season was just enough to give residents a white Christmas.
You have those frigid temperatures that we all complained about to thank for that.
Lincoln residents get a white Christmas about once every three years, based on seven decades of data maintained by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The most recent occurrences were in 2020, 2017, 2015, 2012 and 2009.
To qualify, residents need to wake up to 1 inch or more of snow covering the ground on Christmas morning.
The Lincoln Airport saw 1.5 inches of snow Thursday and temperatures haven't come close to climbing above freezing in the days since. Temperatures in Lincoln were stuck at or below zero from midnight Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday. The wind chill bottomed out Thursday morning at minus 42 degrees.
Forecasts now hint that Lincoln will remain below freezing until Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to climb to near 40. Temperatures could approach 50 on Wednesday.
Snow is removed in central Lincoln on Thursday. The Capital City appeared to receive between 1 and 2 inches of snow, but bitterly cold temperatures and high winds mean wind chills are near minus-40 degrees.
Photos, videos: Winter weather in Lincoln, across Nebraska
A lone pedestrian walks on Centennial Mall on Thursday after an overnight snowfall in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
McPhee Elementary School custodian Lou Damm uses a leaf blower to remove snow from the steps of the school on Thursday in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket Prospect Hill Cemetery in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Footprints in the snow as bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket North Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Holiday decorations covered in snow during bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, on North 33rd Street in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A United States Postal Service worker delivers mail as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket Hamilton Street in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, in North Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Icicles cling to a rooftop as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket Parker Street in North Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Frost clings to a door with a holiday wreath as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket a home on North 32nd Street in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A car fishtails as snow and bitter cold, with windchills in the -30s, blanket 32nd and Hamilton Streets in Omaha on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Lincoln Transportation and Utilities snowplow removes snow on F Street on Thursday after it snowed 1.5 inches overnight.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Snow is seen blowing in central Lincoln on Thursday after an overnight storm.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A car moves along 17th Street on Thursday after a 1.5 inch snowfall overnight in Lincoln.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Tara Cunningham, a nail technician at Black Diamond Salon in downtown Kearney, scoops about 3 inches of snow from the sidewalk around her business early Thursday.
MIKE KONZ, KEARNEY HUB
Crews deice a Southwest Airlines plane before takeoff on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking east toward Iowa from the Nebraska side, emergency crews closed I-80 in both directions after winter weather caused several accidents on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Looking east towards Iowa from the Nebraska side, emergency crews closed I-80 in both directions after winter weather caused several accidents on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Plows clear the snow off of runways and taxiways at Eppley Airfield on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Crews deice a Delta Airlines plane before takeoff on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A snow drift on I-80 near Chappell, Nebraska, on Thursday.
Kenneth Ferriera
Plows drive from the Iowa side to Nebraska to clear snow off of westbound I-80 after it was closed in both directions when winter weather caused several accidents on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.