Frigid air allows Lincoln to eke out a white Christmas

Lincoln's first — and only — significant snow of the season was just enough to give residents a white Christmas.

You have those frigid temperatures that we all complained about to thank for that.

Lincoln residents get a white Christmas about once every three years, based on seven decades of data maintained by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The most recent occurrences were in 2020, 2017, 2015, 2012 and 2009.

To qualify, residents need to wake up to 1 inch or more of snow covering the ground on Christmas morning.

The Lincoln Airport saw 1.5 inches of snow Thursday and temperatures haven't come close to climbing above freezing in the days since. Temperatures in Lincoln were stuck at or below zero from midnight Thursday until 11 a.m. Friday. The wind chill bottomed out Thursday morning at minus 42 degrees.

Forecasts now hint that Lincoln will remain below freezing until Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to climb to near 40. Temperatures could approach 50 on Wednesday.

Photos, videos: Winter weather in Lincoln, across Nebraska