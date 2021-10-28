Frights and sights: Lincoln couple puts 22-foot pirate ship in front yard

Rik and Jenny Gropp have always loved decorating for Halloween, but this is the first time they've brought one of their intricate displays to their Lincoln front yard.

This year, the couple has put more than 100 hours into creating a Halloween display like no other, complete with coffins, skeletons and spiders — and a massive pirate ship.

For the last 14 years, the Gropps competed in a decorating contest at Indian Cave State Park near Falls City, winning the last six years. This year, however, they decided to share their talents with their Indian Village neighborhood instead.

Rik built the pirate ship using repurposed wood, while Jenny made all of the skeleton's costumes. What started as a few old pallets has now turned into a 22-foot ship, decked out with skeletal pirates and smoking cannons.

“I'm a mechanic by trade, but I’m not a carpenter. And thank God, because this thing has to look rustic — and it does,” Rik said.

Each year they've come up with a completely new theme, always incorporating skeletons. In the past they've done a Western town and a drive-in theater, but never a pirate ship.

"We try to make it a little bit Halloween-creepy, but it's always kid-friendly too," Rik said.