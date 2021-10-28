Frights and sights: Lincoln couple puts 22-foot pirate ship in front yard

Rik and Jenny Gropp have always loved decorating for Halloween, but this is the first time they've brought one of their intricate displays to their Lincoln front yard.
This year, the couple has put more than 100 hours into creating a Halloween display like no other, complete with coffins, skeletons and spiders — and a massive pirate ship.
For the last 14 years, the Gropps competed in a decorating contest at Indian Cave State Park near Falls City, winning the last six years. This year, however, they decided to share their talents with their Indian Village neighborhood instead.
Rik built the pirate ship using repurposed wood, while Jenny made all of the skeleton's costumes. What started as a few old pallets has now turned into a 22-foot ship, decked out with skeletal pirates and smoking cannons.
“I'm a mechanic by trade, but I’m not a carpenter. And thank God, because this thing has to look rustic — and it does,” Rik said.
Each year they've come up with a completely new theme, always incorporating skeletons. In the past they've done a Western town and a drive-in theater, but never a pirate ship.
"We try to make it a little bit Halloween-creepy, but it's always kid-friendly too," Rik said.
The pirate ship has already received a lot of positive feedback from both kids and families, they said.
“My favorite part about it are all the smiles and seeing the kids' faces light up. Nothing pays back like a child’s smile," he said.
The Gropp home has been added to the Macaroni Kid website's Lincoln 2021 list of the best houses to see this Halloween.
Based on community nominations, Macaroni Kid chooses the 13 best decorated houses and creates a map.
“This is a way for people to find these houses and just acknowledge and thank the homeowners," Macaroni Kid publisher Mary Monahan said. "They all put so much effort into their decorations."
The Gropps' pirate ship and graveyard at 3700 Worthington Ave. was well deserving of a spot on the map, according to Monahan.
"I mean, a pirate ship? Who has a pirate ship on their front lawn? It's seriously incredible."
The display will remain up for about a week after Halloween, Rik Gropp said, and is a sight to see in both daylight and after dark.
During the day, there are hundreds of little details to find and enjoy, while at night the display is lit up with red, blue and green.
Rik discovered his love of decorating through his late brother-in-law, LeRoy Monroe, who always put up big Halloween displays.
"I really get all of my inspiration from him. He was always building things and hand making things," he said.
Over-the-top Halloween displays from across America
Over-the-top Halloween displays from across America
Kenova Pumpkin House in Kenova, West Virginia
Daniels' Halloween House in Warwick, Rhode Island
Scary Alice in Wonderland in Brentwood, California
The Adams family’s 13 Skeletons in Bridgewater, New Jersey
Halloween on Ambush Lane in Churchville, New York
Invasion at Area 51 in Lansing, Michigan
Halloween House of Rockville Centre, New York
The Mains home in Vancouver, Washington
The Magical Light Shows in Tracy, California
Pumpkin House in Westchester County, New York
Angelo’s Monongahela in Monongahela, Pennsylvania
The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in Croton-On-Hudson, New York
Michael Myers’ house in Chicago, Illinois
Halloween House in Oceanside, CA
The Ethical Life podcast: What are the ethical pitfalls of Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas?
Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com