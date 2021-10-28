 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Frights and sights: Lincoln couple puts 22-foot pirate ship in front yard
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert featured

Frights and sights: Lincoln couple puts 22-foot pirate ship in front yard

  • Updated
  • 0
Halloween pirate ship, 10.26

Rik and Jenny Gropp built a 22-foot pirate ship in their front yard for the first time this year, after more than a decade of entering intricate Halloween displays in a competition at Indian Cave State Park.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Every year, millions of people carve pumpkins as Halloween approaches, but how did pumpkins become the holiday icon that we know and love today?

Rik and Jenny Gropp have always loved decorating for Halloween, but this is the first time they've brought one of their intricate displays to their Lincoln front yard. 

This year, the couple has put more than 100 hours into creating a Halloween display like no other, complete with coffins, skeletons and spiders — and a massive pirate ship.

For the last 14 years, the Gropps competed in a decorating contest at Indian Cave State Park near Falls City, winning the last six years. This year, however, they decided to share their talents with their Indian Village neighborhood instead.

Rik built the pirate ship using repurposed wood, while Jenny made all of the skeleton's costumes. What started as a few old pallets has now turned into a 22-foot ship, decked out with skeletal pirates and smoking cannons. 

“I'm a mechanic by trade, but I’m not a carpenter. And thank God, because this thing has to look rustic — and it does,” Rik said.

Each year they've come up with a completely new theme, always incorporating skeletons. In the past they've done a Western town and a drive-in theater, but never a pirate ship.

"We try to make it a little bit Halloween-creepy, but it's always kid-friendly too," Rik said. 

Halloween pirate ship, 10.26

A skeleton is seen aboard a 22-foot Halloween pirate ship docked in the front yard of Jenny and Rik Gropp at 3700 Worthington Ave.

The pirate ship has already received a lot of positive feedback from both kids and families, they said. 

“My favorite part about it are all the smiles and seeing the kids' faces light up. Nothing pays back like a child’s smile," he said.

The Gropp home has been added to the Macaroni Kid website's Lincoln 2021 list of the best houses to see this Halloween. 

Based on community nominations, Macaroni Kid chooses the 13 best decorated houses and creates a map.

“This is a way for people to find these houses and just acknowledge and thank the homeowners," Macaroni Kid publisher Mary Monahan said. "They all put so much effort into their decorations."

The Gropps' pirate ship and graveyard at 3700 Worthington Ave. was well deserving of a spot on the map, according to Monahan.

"I mean, a pirate ship? Who has a pirate ship on their front lawn? It's seriously incredible." 

Watch now: Witches of Sterling ride to celebrate Halloween, community

The display will remain up for about a week after Halloween, Rik Gropp said, and is a sight to see in both daylight and after dark.

During the day, there are hundreds of little details to find and enjoy, while at night the display is lit up with red, blue and green. 

Rik discovered his love of decorating through his late brother-in-law, LeRoy Monroe, who always put up big Halloween displays. 

"I really get all of my inspiration from him. He was always building things and hand making things," he said.

Lincoln's newest haunted attraction brings fright from the Bard
Nebraska high school bands compete in State Marching Contest

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News