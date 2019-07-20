Lincoln’s Star City Optimist Youth Foundation (SCOYF) is seeking nominations for its 2019 “Friend of Youth” awards.
The awards recognize individuals for long-time volunteer service and businesses or organizations for their support of youth. Individuals and community organizations are encouraged to nominate persons, businesses or organizations they feel fulfill the award criteria.
The Bob Lund Optimist Sportsmanship Award is presented to an adult to recognize his/her long-time volunteer service to youth in athletics.
The Hartley Doane Optimist Mentor Award goes to an adult to recognize his/her longtime volunteer service to youth in academic or personal mentoring.
The Optimist Corporate Friend of Youth Award honors a business or organization, not established specifically for youth work, for its support of youth and their activities.
To make a nomination, contact committee chair Don Byrnes at 402-525-7727 or dlbyrnes99@aol.com. In addition to the nominee’s name and a brief description of service, leave your name and phone number for follow-up. Nominations are due Sept. 1. The presentations will be made at the Foundation’s Awards Dinner on Nov. 12.