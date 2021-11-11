 Skip to main content
Friday will be a cold one in Lincoln
Friday will be a cold one in Lincoln

Officially, "normal" weather in Nebraska just became a tad warmer and wetter. But recent years of unusually cold Februarys and cool springs — think 2021 — have helped mute the overall warming.

Lincoln has flirted with winter weather a couple of times this fall, but Friday might be the first time it actually gets a date.

The coldest weather of the season is set to descend on the area, with high temperatures not expected to make it out of the 30s, and high winds that will make it feel much colder.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high Friday of only 37 degrees in Lincoln, which would be the lowest daily high temperature since Feb. 21. There is a small chance of some snow flurries, but no accumulation is expected. Some areas of northeast Nebraska could see accumulating snow, however.

The real issue is likely to be the wind. The weather service said much of eastern Nebraska will see northwest winds gusting up to 50 mph.

Areas of northeast Nebraska are under a wind advisory from 10 a.m. Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday. Lincoln is not included but is forecast to see sustained winds of 20-25 mph on Friday, gusting at times to above 40 mph.

That could lead to wind chills in the teens and 20s, the weather service said.

The good news is that the cold blast is only expected to stick around for one day. High temperatures are forecast to rebound into the mid-40s on Saturday to around 50 on Sunday. Even warmer temperatures are on tap for next week, with the high Tuesday forecast to reach the mid-60s.

