Friday storms spun up at least two tornadoes, pounded areas of Nebraska with grapefruit-size hail

Severe thunderstorms that crossed Nebraska on Friday evening spun up at least two tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service's Valley office confirmed two tornadoes in Otoe County, both near the village of Douglas.

The first tornado was on the ground for nearly 1 mile, downing trees, damaging sheds and collapsing a barn in rural areas south of Douglas.

The second tornado destroyed a barn southwest of Douglas and was on the ground for a half-mile, forecasters said.

Both tornadoes left a path as wide as a football field with peak winds estimated at 93 mph. They moved through the Douglas area about 20 miles southeast of Lincoln just after 8:10 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries.

The storms that moved east across the state after developing in southwest Nebraska dropped large hail in some areas. In Kearney County, grapefruit-sized hail was reported with storms around 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Axtell area. Hail the size of tennis balls was reported near Beaver City in Furnas County.

Near Shelton, 15 cars of a westbound train were derailed by high winds as thunderstorms moved through the area, disrupting traffic on the busy Union Pacific lines.

The storms did bring some welcome rainfall across a wide area of the state, including many areas suffering from drought conditions.

The weather service office in North Platte said 3.7 inches fell in Rock County, with 3.1 inches reported in Logan and Holt counties and 2.7 inches in Taylor County.

The Lincoln Airport reported 2.64 inches of precipitation from Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. That pushed Lincoln's total for April to 3.05 inches, surpassing the monthly average.

Temperatures in April were below normal, with the average high in Lincoln at 64 degrees and the average low at 36.

Showers are likely on Monday in Lincoln, with a below-average high temperature of 50 degrees. The normal average high temperature for early May is near 70.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.