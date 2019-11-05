Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is encouraging residents to honor veterans by attending the Lincoln Veterans Parade on Saturday and events planned for Monday.
The second annual parade begins with opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. on the north steps of the state Capitol. The parade will follow K Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.
Streets on the parade route will be closed Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with no vehicle access to adjacent properties.
The public is advised to arrive early and to park at one of the nearby parking garages. Free parking will be available at the Nelnet parking lot at 21st and K streets, and the city parking lot bounded by K Street, Rosa Parks Way, Ninth and 10th streets.
The annual Veterans Day program organized by the Advisory Council for the Veterans Memorial Garden is set for 11 a.m. Monday at the Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.
The ceremony will include remarks from Gaylor Baird, music from soloist Barbara Neuwerth, a message from retired Maj. Gen. Mark Musick and an appearance by the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Honor Guard.
The program is preceded by the 21st annual Veterans Walk of Recognition which begins at 9:30 a.m. at Memorial Stadium and ends at the Veterans Memorial Garden, just east of the Auld Pavilion.