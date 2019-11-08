{{featured_button_text}}
Veterans Parade, 11/3

A soldier with the Nebraska National Guard makes his way along the route of Lincoln's first Veterans Parade in 2018.

 EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star file photo

The second annual Lincoln Veterans Parade begins with opening ceremonies at 2 p.m. Saturday on the north steps of the state Capitol. The parade will follow K Street west from 21st Street to 14th. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.

Streets on the parade route will be closed Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with no vehicle access to adjacent properties.

The public is advised to arrive early and park at one of the nearby parking garages. Free parking will be available at the Nelnet parking lot at 21st and K streets, and the city parking lot bounded by K Street, Rosa Parks Way, Ninth and 10th streets.

The annual Veterans Day program organized by the Advisory Council for the Veterans Memorial Garden is set for 11 a.m. Monday at Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive.

The program is preceded by the 21st annual Veterans Walk of Recognition that begins at 9:30 a.m. at Memorial Stadium and ends at the Veterans Memorial Garden, just east of Auld Pavilion.

