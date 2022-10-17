 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free tree distribution scheduled for Saturday

  • Updated
Lincoln and Lancaster County homeowners are invited to a free “Trick or Tree” tree distribution Saturday at 8 a.m. at Mahoney Park, 70th and Fremont streets.

Supply is limited to 250 trees distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with each vehicle allowed one tree. For safety of participants and volunteers, residents must remain in their cars while volunteers load trees into their vehicles.

The locally grown trees are distributed in three-gallon containers and include planting and care instructions. Species include White Pine, Ponderosa Pine, Colorado Spruce, Black Hills Spruce, Red Oak, Chinkapin Oak, Bur Oak, Princeton American Elm, Black Cherry, Prairie Gold Quaking Aspen, Kentucky Coffeetree, Common Hackberry, Northern Catalpa, Hybrid Chestnut and Shadblow Serviceberry.

The event is part of the Arbor Day Foundation Community Tree Recovery program to replace trees that have been damaged and destroyed by storms and by the emerald ash borer.

Trees are being made available to be planted on private property. The goal is to distribute trees to homeowners in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods who have experienced tree loss.

The event is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

