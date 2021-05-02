Free Tour de Lincoln bike rides return in May

Cyclists of all ages are again invited to explore the four quadrants of the city through a series of weekly Tour de Lincoln bike rides in May.

Hosted by the Great Plains Trail Network, the annual event was canceled last year due to COVID concerns. The Thursday evening rides -- ranging from 12 miles to 16 miles -- are designed to introduce cyclists to the city’s 135-mile trail system.

The 6 p.m. rides start and end at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 228 N. 21st St.

* May 6: Southwest Tour de Lincoln, 13 miles

* May 13: Northwest Tour de Lincoln, 12 miles

* May 20: Southeast Tour de Lincoln, 15 miles

* May 27: Northeast Tour de Lincoln, 16 miles

The guided tours are free, but helmets are required, as are face coverings when participants are not riding their bikes, and maintaining 6 feet of distance from others. Refreshments will be served before each ride.

For details, route maps, safety guidelines and weather cancellations, go to: gptn.org.

