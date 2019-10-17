Low income Nebraskans can seek free legal advice at Lawyers in the City on Wednesday. The free walk-in clinic will be at Lutheran Family Services' Health 360 facility from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Nebraska State Bar Association's Volunteer Lawyers Project, sponsors and private attorney volunteers will give free civil legal consultations and services.
Services include advice on consumer, family housing and small claims. Those who attend the free clinic will also be given self-help court forms, legal resources and referrals to legal service providers.