Free flu vaccine clinic on Wednesday

The public can now prepare for flu season with a free vaccine clinic Wednesday, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department.

The clinic will run from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Health Department at 3131 O St. Appointments are required.

To follow social distancing protocols, participants will park in the north lot of the Health Department and remain in their vehicles until called to enter the Health Department through the double glass doors on the north side.

The Health Department provides flu immunizations to anyone 6 months of age and older at no charge. If you have COVID-19 or flu symptoms (fever, runny nose, cough, difficulty breathing), please stay home.

For more information on flu vaccinations or to make an appointment, call 402-441-8065 or visit lincoln.ne.gov.

