Free entry passes available for Lancaster County Super Fair

Free gate admission tickets for this summer's Lancaster County Super Fair are available from local businesses while supplies last.
The free passes are available at U-Stop convenience stores, Russ's Market and Super Saver locations and branches of West Gate Bank.
Fair goers in 2019 ride the Cliff Hanger.
Journal Star file photo
The Super Fair is scheduled July 28 through Aug. 6 at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds in northeast Lincoln.
Without the passes, gate entry for the fair is $3 per person each day. Parking is $5 per vehicle.
More information, including event schedules, is posted at
SuperFair.org.
Lincoln, NEB. - 8/2/2019 - Sandy King (right) walks with her granddaughter Celeste King-Sukup, 2, as she rides a horse on Friday, August 2, 2019, during the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Fair goers in 2019 ride the Cliff Hanger.
Jonathan Wood (right) guides Norah's hand to feed a bald eagle as part of the Extreme Raptors show Friday during the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. Norah received a poster as a prize for feeding the bird.
Lincoln, NEB. - 8/2/2019 - Libby Svoboda, 3, (left) enjoys a slice of watermelon with her family on Friday, August 2, 2019, during the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. Svoboda likes to call them "waterlemons." The event was hosted by the Lancaster County Board and Staff and the Lancaster County Ag Society. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Lincoln, NEB. - 8/2/2019 - Lily Atkins, 5, digs in to a slice of watermelon on Friday, August 2, 2019, during the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. The event was hosted by the Lancaster County Board and Staff and the Lancaster County Ag Society. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Lincoln, NEB. - 8/2/2019 - Watermelon is passed out on Friday, August 2, 2019, during the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. The event was hosted by the Lancaster County Board and Staff and the Lancaster County Ag Society. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Lincoln, NEB. - 8/2/2019 - John Cooper plucks a watermelon out of a pool of ice to be sliced on Friday, August 2, 2019, during the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. The event was hosted by the Lancaster County Board and Staff and the Lancaster County Ag Society. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Lincoln, NEB. - 8/2/2019 - Cecilia Lowe, 3, picks out a slice of watermelon on Friday, August 2, 2019, during the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. The event was hosted by the Lancaster County Board and Staff and the Lancaster County Ag Society. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Watermelon feeds are one of the many signs of summer.
Lincoln, NEB. - 8/2/2019 - President of the agricultural society Ron Dowding slices watermelon to be handed out for free on Friday, August 2, 2019, during the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center. The event was hosted by the Lancaster County Board and Staff and the Lancaster County Ag Society. EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Boots 'N Hooves 4-H member Madi Brandt, 18, cleans the stall of Dante, one of the club's 20 horses, during the pre-fair 4-H horse show at the Lancaster Event Center on Tuesday.
Lily Wooledge, 10, a member of the Cornerstone Equestrian 4-H club, leads her paint horse Rhett out for a stroll during pre-fair 4-H horse shows at the Lancaster Event Center on Tuesday.
Madelaine Polk, a member of the Star City Cornhuskers 4-H group, works with yearling filly Missy during the pre-fair 4-H horse show at the Lancaster Event Center on Tuesday.
Work continues on the signals at 84th Street and Havelock Avenue on Tuesday. Street improvements will be complete in time for this year's Lancaster County Super Fair.
