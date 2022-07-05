 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free entry passes available for Lancaster County Super Fair

Free gate admission tickets for this summer's Lancaster County Super Fair are available from local businesses while supplies last.

The free passes are available at U-Stop convenience stores, Russ's Market and Super Saver locations and branches of West Gate Bank.

LANCASTER COUNTY FAIRFAIR, 8.2

Fair goers in 2019 ride the Cliff Hanger.

The Super Fair is scheduled July 28 through Aug. 6 at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds in northeast Lincoln.

Without the passes, gate entry for the fair is $3 per person each day. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

More information, including event schedules, is posted at SuperFair.org.

