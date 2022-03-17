Frank Landis, who served on Nebraska Public Service Commission for 30 years, remembered as 'a true advocate'

Frank Landis, a former Nebraska Public Service Commissioner who championed fair proceedings and technological advances for 30 years, died Tuesday. He was 79.

Landis, a Republican, was appointed to the Nebraska Public Service Commission in 1988 and served District 1, which includes eight counties in Southeast Nebraska, until 2018. He was reelected four times and was one of the longest-serving public utility commissioners in the nation, according to the commission.

Some of his most notable efforts on the commission include:

*Leading an effort to conduct proceedings applying ex parte to ensure all parties had a level playing field when appearing before the commission.

*Initiating a hearing officer planning conference to lay out an organized scheduled of proceedings, resulting in greater efficiency.

*Working to implement rate-making to determine a fair price for natural gas.

*Helping the state transition from landlines to wireless technology.

Commissioner Tim Schram remembered his coworker and mentor fondly.

“I had the pleasure of working with him for 12-years and while he strived to build relationships within the industries we regulate, it was the citizens he served that he worked tirelessly for,” Schram said in a written statement. “A true advocate, he always asked the question: ‘How will this impact the consumer?’”

Landis earned his Juris Doctor at the University of Nebraska College of Law. Afterward, he practiced law and became the president of Four Stars, Inc. and the Lincoln Building Corp.

Landis also served in the Nebraska Air National Guard. He earned the rank of colonel and retired after 34 years of service.

Several Nebraska public officials released statements after his passing, including Sen. Deb Fischer. Landis was a member of Fischer’s service academy board, she said.

“I worked with (Landis) on many issues when he was commissioner and always valued his insight and advice,” Fischer said. “(Landis) was an exceptional Nebraskan.”

Commission Chair Dan Watermeier said the Nebraska Public Service Commission is better off because of Landis.

“He dedicated his life to serving this state and its citizens,” Watermeier said. “To this day, the commission continues to benefit from the contributions (Landis) made and the relationships he forged.”

