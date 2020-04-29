Fourth prison worker has tested positive
View Comments
editor's pick

Fourth prison worker has tested positive

A fourth staff member at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has tested positive for the coronavirus, Director Scott Frakes confirmed on Wednesday.

The staff member is employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and is self-isolating at home.

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Notification will be provided to the facility regarding the positive test on the staff member. In addition, anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the last 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared to return to work by a medical provider.

Prisons logo 2016
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News