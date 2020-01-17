Fourth flu-related death reported in Lancaster County

A fourth flu-related death has been reported in Lancaster County, according to a news release from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

The health department said three of the deaths have been people in their 60s, while the other was a person in their 50s.

Statewide, there have been 17 flu-related deaths this season, but the department said that number isn't all that high for this point in the flu season.

The department said flu activity is decreasing in the area. The weekly influenza positivity rate decreased to 21.8% for the week ending Jan. 11, down from 23.6% the week before. Provider visits and hospitalizations for influenza also decreased.

Infants and those 19 years and younger currently account for 49% of local flu cases. Adults (20-64 years) account for 39% of flu cases, while those 65 and older make up 12% of cases.

