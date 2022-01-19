 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four more reported COVID-19 deaths in Lincoln
editor's pick alert

Four more reported COVID-19 deaths in Lincoln

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates—especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Dec. 23 reached 812,283 COVID-19-related deaths and 51.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 61.7% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 30.8% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Dec. 22, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has reported four more deaths due to COVID-19.

The Health Department reported 983 lab-confirmed cases Wednesday. This included cases from Tuesday due to a technical difficulty delay with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

That brings Lincoln’s total cases to 59,590.

According to the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department, two of the deaths were of men who were hospitalized and vaccinated. One was in his 60s; the other was in his 70s. The others who died, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s, were hospitalized and unvaccinated.

Reach the writer at emejia@journalstar.com

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

