Four more reported COVID-19 deaths in Lincoln

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has reported four more deaths due to COVID-19.
The Health Department reported 983 lab-confirmed cases Wednesday. This included cases from Tuesday due to a technical difficulty delay with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
That brings Lincoln’s total cases to 59,590.
According to the Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department, two of the deaths were of men who were hospitalized and vaccinated. One was in his 60s; the other was in his 70s. The others who died, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s, were hospitalized and unvaccinated.
