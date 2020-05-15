Four Lincoln YMCA's to begin phased reopening May 25

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four of Lincoln's YMCA's will reopen on May 25. The Cooper YMCA, Copple Family YMCA, Fallbrook YMCA and Northeast YMCA will open their doors, with modified operations, to Y members.

The facilities have been temporarily closed since March 17. The Downtown YMCA will remain closed, officials said.

The four locations will adhere to adjusted hours, Monday-Friday 5 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 12-5 p.m. Hours are 12-5 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Child watch, towel service, saunas, steam rooms, hot tubs, outdoor pools and coffee service will be suspended during the first phase of reopening.

Group exercise classes will be offered with space and capacity restrictions. Sanitation stations will be available and members will be required to disinfect equipment before and after use and equipment on the workout floor will be spaced to enforce social distancing.

Staff members who are in close proximity to members are required to wear masks, and for now only YMCA members are allowed to access the facilities. A full list of the operational modifications can be found at ymcalincoln.org/reopening.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.