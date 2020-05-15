You are the owner of this article.
Four Lincoln YMCA's to begin phased reopening May 25
Four Lincoln YMCA's to begin phased reopening May 25

Four of Lincoln's YMCA's will reopen on May 25. The Cooper YMCA, Copple Family YMCA, Fallbrook YMCA and Northeast YMCA will open their doors, with modified operations, to Y members.

The facilities have been temporarily closed since March 17. The Downtown YMCA will remain closed, officials said. 

The four locations will adhere to adjusted hours, Monday-Friday 5 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 12-5 p.m. Hours are 12-5 p.m. on Memorial Day. 

Child watch, towel service, saunas, steam rooms, hot tubs, outdoor pools and coffee service will be suspended during the first phase of reopening.

Group exercise classes will be offered with space and capacity restrictions. Sanitation stations will be available and members will be required to disinfect equipment before and after use and equipment on the workout floor will be spaced to enforce social distancing.

Staff members who are in close proximity to members are required to wear masks, and for now only YMCA members are allowed to access the facilities. A full list of the operational modifications can be found at ymcalincoln.org/reopening

