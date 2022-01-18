 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fortenberry in quarantine with 'moderate' case of COVID-19
Fortenberry in quarantine with 'moderate' case of COVID-19

Nebraska 1st District Rep. Jeff Fortenberry has COVID-19 and will vote by proxy while in quarantine.

In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, Fortenberry said he is working from home.

"Though I have been vaccinated and took every precaution to avoid infection, I have contracted a moderate case of COVID-19," said Fortenberry, a Republican from Lincoln who is serving his ninth term.

Fortenberry announced his bid for reelection last week. He faces a Republican challenger in state Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk all while contesting three felony charges in federal court — two counts of making false statements to federal agents and one count of seeking to conceal the source of $30,000 in “conduit” political contributions from a 2016 California fundraiser.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

