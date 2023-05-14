Laurence Juber's songbook, like his British accent, can be heard far beyond the U.S. shorelines.

So on Saturday, a day after performing a tribute to the Beatles at TADA Theatre, Juber, who formerly played guitar in the late 1970s with Paul McCartney and Wings, will perform his personal favorite songs in a show that could be all over the board.

The offerings will be unique, he says — from the Beach Boys to Pete Townsend to Jimi Hendrix. It isn't accurate to call it an American songbook, as it's being billed, he says.

"I actually tend to refer to as the great Anglo American songbook," said Juber, who is no stranger to either Lincoln or the TADA stage.

In 2008, TADA presented "Gilligan's Island: The Musical," written by Juber and his wife, Hope. It was one of the first productions held at the tiny playhouse inside the Haymarket district's Creamery Building, 701 P St.

TADA's setup still appeals to Juber, who will be making his first appearance in Lincoln as a solo artists. With Wings, he played in some of the world's most storied arenas, but TADA is perfect for where he is in life these days, he says.

"An intimate environment like TADA is going to be great," he said. "It makes it that much more special."

Juber now lives in Los Angeles and tours America as a solo act. In addition, he has scored a handful of films and has worked as a studio musician for a number of television shows.

"It's just being able to improvise being able to create something in the musical moment," he said. "And that's part of the excitement of it. … Sometimes it's a question of composing, or arranging somebody else's music, but I'm bringing my sensibility to it."

Juber was the sole guitarist for the first six seasons of "Home Improvement," a 1990s sitcom that starred Tim Allen. He also was a musician for "7th Heaven" for 11 seasons and was one of the musicians selected by composer Danny Elfman to lay down the score in "Good Will Hunting," the Oscar-winning film written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in 1997.

Moving to America in 1981 was always a goal, Juber said. It afforded him far more musical opportunities even if there are some things he misses about being in England.

"America being the land of opportunity just gave me more opportunities careerwise," he said. " Of course, traveling. In England, it's a little different. You don't have the things to deal with. I think the saying is in England 100 miles is a long way. In America, 100 years is a long time."

Granted, there is a lack of history in America by comparison, but musically it's all worked out pretty well for Juber.

He began playing guitar in 1963, just as Beatlemania was sweeping its way out of Liverpool and into America.

Yes, he was influenced by the Fab Four, but also had a love of blues and jazz, as well as an affinity for several American groups, including the Beach Boys.

He continued plying his craft and eventually found his way to Wings in 1978. The three years he spent with McCartney gives him an interesting perspective on one of the most influential musicians in rock and roll history.

On Friday, he'll play a number of songs written and performed by both the Beatles and Wings. He said he also will play a version of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."

"I'll tell some stories in between tunes — maybe give a little insight into the the musical aspect of things," he said. "I'm really trying to make it an entertainment experience."

