Former students of now-closed Denton school reminisce during reunion

When Kim Soucie thinks about her school days, she can clearly picture the trips in her teacher's station wagon to Haines Branch Creek, where her classmates would play under the bridge and wade through the water when they were not learning in their one-room schoolhouse.
Soucie attended Haines Branch District No. 69 Country School in Denton from kindergarten to eighth grade. She learned to read and count with neighbors and classmates that eventually became family.
"We built bonds that have lasted a lifetime, with several of us still living in the same community," Soucie said. "Once people get a taste of Denton, they want to make their lives here."
Now 13 years after the school closed, generations of students and families reunited at Snell Dairy Farm just outside of Denton on Saturday.
With sack lunches and consistent chatter, the former students reminisced on their school days. Soucie said the Denton Historical Society organized the reunion as a way to bring together generations of students and families. The oldest living student is 102.
Although the one-room school established in 1873 is no longer a school, Soucie's son, Vinnie Soucie, owns the property where Snell Dairy Farm is located and agreed to host the reunion.
"The schoolhouse is still there, but somebody remodeled it and made it into a home," said Kim Soucie, whose family's history in Denton started when her great-great-grandfather settled in the area after immigrating from Ireland.
"Before Denton was Denton, it was the Sullivan settlement, and that was my family," she said. "We go back to the beginning of time."
Soucie said her siblings and her children were the only ones in the family to go to the school, while the rest of her family attended other rural schools in the area.
"I was so happy that my kids got to experience the same wonderful one-room school that my brother, sisters and I did," she said.
After the school building was sold, her daughter found the old sign to the girls bathroom in a garbage pile as the building was being cleaned out.
"It's in her home. A little piece of our history," Soucie said.
Saturday's reunion started inside Vinnie Soucie's house with a presentation showing pictures of students at Haines Branch through the years. After that, people were guided toward large cardboard posters filled with pictures and documents detailing the history of the school.
LaVonne Uffelman, board member of the Denton Historical Society, said her great-great-grandfather, the Rev. Holgarte Hudson, was the first director of Haines Branch. Although Uffelman never attended the school, she found her family's history interesting and decided to start documenting the start of the one-room school.
"Family history is very important and I think you need to know it," Uffelman said. "My sisters and I started doing genealogy and we were trying to trace our family history."
Holly Soucie-Decker, Kyle Nelson, Ryan Sattler, Vinnie Soucie and Jaydee Snell are part of the younger generations that attended Haines Branch together before it closed. With many memories of their school years, they all said being a part of the one-room school made them a family. From breaking their teeth on the monkey bars and learning about time and temp, those memories brought them together.
"Not very many people can go to school with friends and family," Soucie-Decker said.
The school taught its last eight students in the 2005-2006 school year. Kim Soucie said she visited the school after it was turned into a home and was happy to find the basement the same as when she was in school.
"I stood in the basement and touched the walls. I thought about all the memories," Soucie said. "It took me back in time."
Kim Soucie said the goal is to hold a reunion every year so that the school's history is not forgotten.
"We're so thankful for the Denton Historical Society in wanting this reunion," Soucie said. "We want to bring in the next generations."
Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.
