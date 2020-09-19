Former students of now-closed Denton school reminisce during reunion

"Before Denton was Denton, it was the Sullivan settlement, and that was my family," she said. "We go back to the beginning of time."

Soucie said her siblings and her children were the only ones in the family to go to the school, while the rest of her family attended other rural schools in the area.

"I was so happy that my kids got to experience the same wonderful one-room school that my brother, sisters and I did," she said.

After the school building was sold, her daughter found the old sign to the girls bathroom in a garbage pile as the building was being cleaned out.

"It's in her home. A little piece of our history," Soucie said.

Saturday's reunion started inside Vinnie Soucie's house with a presentation showing pictures of students at Haines Branch through the years. After that, people were guided toward large cardboard posters filled with pictures and documents detailing the history of the school.

LaVonne Uffelman, board member of the Denton Historical Society, said her great-great-grandfather, the Rev. Holgarte Hudson, was the first director of Haines Branch. Although Uffelman never attended the school, she found her family's history interesting and decided to start documenting the start of the one-room school.