Former priest and activist John Krejci dies at 84

John Krejci was both a man of faith and a man of his own convictions.

The former priest and activist and longtime Lincoln resident died Wednesday at the age of 84 after a long battle with prostate cancer.

He liked to say he was dancing with cancer rather than fighting with it, his family said, as he beat the odds to survive his diagnosis for 15 years.

Krejci was stubborn, intelligent, witty and very strong in his convictions, his daughter Jennifer said.

He was born into a fifth-generation Czech family and grew up in Omaha.

After graduating from Creighton Prep in 1955, he pursued priesthood, first attending a liberal seminary in Missouri and later earning a four year degree from a seminary in Rome.

When he returned to Nebraska in 1962, he began serving as a priest at St. Mary’s Church in Bellevue.

In 1965, he was asked to go to Selma with other clergy to support the civil rights movement, which his family said kicked off his lifelong mission of fighting for civil rights.

When Krejci returned to Nebraska, he spent several years using the church as a vehicle to help the community.