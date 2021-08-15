Former priest and activist John Krejci dies at 84

John Krejci was both a man of faith and a man of his own convictions.
The former priest and activist and longtime Lincoln resident died Wednesday at the age of 84 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
He liked to say he was dancing with cancer rather than fighting with it, his family said, as he beat the odds to survive his diagnosis for 15 years.
Krejci was stubborn, intelligent, witty and very strong in his convictions, his daughter Jennifer said.
He was born into a fifth-generation Czech family and grew up in Omaha.
After graduating from Creighton Prep in 1955, he pursued priesthood, first attending a liberal seminary in Missouri and later earning a four year degree from a seminary in Rome.
When he returned to Nebraska in 1962, he began serving as a priest at St. Mary’s Church in Bellevue.
In 1965, he was asked to go to Selma with other clergy to support the civil rights movement, which his family said kicked off his lifelong mission of fighting for civil rights.
When Krejci returned to Nebraska, he spent several years using the church as a vehicle to help the community.
Krejci later left the Catholic Church to pursue a master’s degree, and later a Ph.D., from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana. There he met his wife Jean, a former nun who had also left the church, and the two were married in 1971.
Krejci and his wife had three children: John Mark, Jennifer and Jeanie.
Krejci served as the sociology chair at Kearney State College before moving to Lincoln to run the social work program at Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he stayed until his retirement in 2000.
Krejci told the Journal Star in 2020 that he didn’t regret leaving the priesthood, as it gave him more freedom to fight for the causes important to him. However, he always remained strong in his Catholic faith and never missed a Sunday mass, his family said.
After his retirement, Krejci focused on criminal justice reform. He testified in the Legislature, wrote for the Nebraska Criminal Justice Review and worked with inmates and ex-inmates.
He was a longtime member of Nebraskans for Peace and helped create Call to Action Nebraska, which sought to reform the Catholic Church.
"He was very active in Black rights, Native American rights, gay rights — all the marginalized communities," Jennifer said. "He felt like as a white man that someone from outside the group could sometimes have the strongest voice to convince others who didn't look like them."
He liked to fish and play ice hockey. He liked horror shows like The Walking Dead and The Twilight Zone and football and boxing, which was interesting for such a nonviolent man, Jennifer said.
Through quarantine, John and Jean became practically attached at the hip and the two celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 24.
Even as his hearing and vision declined, Krejci continued to log onto his computer every day to send out emails furthering his message, Jennifer said. He inspired his children and many others in the community to fight for justice.
“He was so loud and influential,” Jennifer said. “He tried to change people’s minds.”
The family has not yet set a date for Krejci’s funeral, but they plan to have a Catholic ceremony once COVID-19 settles down so everyone who wishes to can safely celebrate his life.
Photos: John Krejci through the years
