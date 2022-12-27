 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. rescues woman from a house fire in Mississippi

Red-White Spring Game, 4/15

Former Nebraska linebacker Josh Banderas (left) and quarterback Tommy Armstrong watch from the sideline during the spring game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

 Journal Star file photo

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. is being called a hero after rescuing a woman from a burning home this week.

The fire started at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday in Gulfport, the second-largest city in Mississippi where Armstrong's mother, Nadine, lives.

"We're sitting in her living room and the neighbors' house bursts in flames," Armstrong's wife, Jaylyn, said in a social media post.

Armstrong, Nebraska's career leader in touchdown passes, passing yards and pass attempts, lived in Gulfport until Hurricane Katrina severely damaged his mother's home in 2005, causing him to move to Cibolo, Texas, to live with his father.

He told Biloxi (Mississippi) station WLOX-TV that he grew up next to the family that lived in the burning home.

The TV station said Thomas Brown was at home with his wife, their daughter and two granddaughters when the fire broke out.

Brown and his wife were able to get out, and he helped pull his two teenage granddaughters to safety through a window, the television station reported. But the girls' mother remained trapped inside.

"I saw a bunch of smoke, so I started grabbing bricks and throwing it through the window," Armstrong told WLOX.

"I crawled in there, grabbed her and got her out. At the end of the day, I was just trying to find her. I've known her since I was a little kid."

All occupants of the home got out safely, though some were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Brown told the TV station that his youngest granddaughter, a 13-year-old, was injured while escaping through the window and was being treated at a New Orleans hospital.

Officials determined the fire was caused by an electrical outlet overloaded with a space heater, WLOX reported. Temperatures in Gulfport had dipped below 40 degrees by 7 p.m. on Monday, when temperatures would normally be near 60.

Brown said he had lived in the home for 52 years.

“I praise God that we got out of there, you know," he told the television station. "No life was lost, although we lost everything else.

"But we’re still here.”

Armstrong, who played quarterback for the Huskers from 2013-16, is working to organize a quarterback training academy in Lincoln. He was an assistant football coach at Lincoln North Star High School last season.

In a tweet Tuesday, Armstrong said, "Hug your family extra tight and always tell them how much you appreciate them. Life is too precious."

Ex-Husker Armstrong joins North Star's staff as offensive coordinator

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

