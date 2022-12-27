 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. rescues family from a house fire in Mississippi

  • Updated
  • 0
Red-White Spring Game, 4/15

Former Nebraska linebacker Josh Banderas (left) and quarterback Tommy Armstrong watch from the sidelines during the spring game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2017.

 Journal Star file photo

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. is being called a hero after rescuing a family from a burning home.

The fire took place Monday night in Gulfport, Mississippi, where Armstrong Jr.'s mother, Nadine, lives.

"We're sitting in her living room and the neighbors house bursts in flames. We run over and I take care of the young girl who punched the windows to break free, Tommy and his mom jump into the burning house to pull the remaining people out," Jaylyn, Armstrong Jr.'s wife, said in a social media post.

Armstrong Jr. lived in Gulfport, Mississippi, until Hurricane Katrina severely damaged his mother's home in 2005, causing him to move to Cibolo, Texas to live with his father.

He told Gray Television station WLOX that he grew up next to the family who lived in the burning home.

People are also reading…

"I saw a bunch of smoke so I started grabbing bricks and throwing it through the window," Armstrong Jr. said.

"So I crawled in there, grabbed her and got her out. At the end of the day, I was just trying to find her. I've known her since I was a little kid."

All occupants of the home got out safely, though some were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no determined cause of the fire.

Armstrong Jr. played quarterback for the Huskers from 2013-16.

He currently lives in Lincoln and serves as an assistant coach for the Lincoln North Star football team.

Ex-Husker Armstrong joins North Star's staff as offensive coordinator
Husker flags flying high at World Cup
Carter calls Rhule 'right hire for the right time' for Huskers

Ever wonder what it means for a wildfire to be contained or controlled? If a fire that's burning is 85% contained, that doesn't mean the fire is almost out.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or emejia@journalstar.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing further eases covid policy's rules, steps up financial aids

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News