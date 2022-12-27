Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. rescues family from a house fire in Mississippi

Former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. is being called a hero after rescuing a family from a burning home.

The fire took place Monday night in Gulfport, Mississippi, where Armstrong Jr.'s mother, Nadine, lives.

"We're sitting in her living room and the neighbors house bursts in flames. We run over and I take care of the young girl who punched the windows to break free, Tommy and his mom jump into the burning house to pull the remaining people out," Jaylyn, Armstrong Jr.'s wife, said in a social media post.

Armstrong Jr. lived in Gulfport, Mississippi, until Hurricane Katrina severely damaged his mother's home in 2005, causing him to move to Cibolo, Texas to live with his father.

He told Gray Television station WLOX that he grew up next to the family who lived in the burning home.

"I saw a bunch of smoke so I started grabbing bricks and throwing it through the window," Armstrong Jr. said.

"So I crawled in there, grabbed her and got her out. At the end of the day, I was just trying to find her. I've known her since I was a little kid."

All occupants of the home got out safely, though some were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no determined cause of the fire.

Armstrong Jr. played quarterback for the Huskers from 2013-16.

He currently lives in Lincoln and serves as an assistant coach for the Lincoln North Star football team.

