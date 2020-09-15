Former Lincoln residents in the Pacific Northwest: 'It's like a horror movie outside ... like we're living on another planet'

Wildfires in the West are predictable enough to have a season named after them, but this year drought and heat have combined to set off record -- or near record -- numbers.

More than 28 wind-fueled wildfires were active in California Monday, where 16,500 firefighters worked to contain them, according to the New York Times.

Dozens of fires have burned more than a million acres in Oregon and resulted in evacuation orders for 10% of the state. Washington and Idaho have had outbreaks as well.

“There’s all this misinformation out about how the fires started,” Stebbins said. “It’s just sad.”

A handful of small fires have been linked to arson, and another fire in California -- that made big news and burned 10,000 acres -- was attributed to a gender reveal stunt gone awry.

President Donald Trump visited Sacramento on Monday and cast blame for the fires on poor forest management.

“It will start getting cooler, you just watch,” Trump told a California official who challenged him to recognize the role of a changing climate in the fires.

In San Francisco, Papale disagreed.