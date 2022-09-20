Former Lincoln priests update: One killed by car in New Jersey, one facing sex assault charges in Canada

A former Lincoln priest is facing sexual assault charges in Canada, while another former and defrocked Lincoln priest was killed earlier this month by a hit-and-run driver.

Jean-Pierre Pilon, 50, is facing two counts of sexual assault, according to Canadian news reports.

Ontario Provincial Police investigators spoke to a victim in March, who told them the assaults occurred between 2015 and 2020 at Pilon’s church in Campbellford, about 110 miles northeast of Toronto. He was charged with the assaults in late July.

But more than a year before that, Pilon — who had served the area since 2010 — had been stripped of his priestly duties after his host diocese fielded complaints of sexual and professional misconduct.

The allegations do not involve children, the Diocese of Peterborough’s bishop said in a statement.

Pilon was never officially part of the Lincoln Diocese — he served the Diocese of Scranton, Pennsylvania, throughout his career — though he was ordained by Lincoln Bishop Fabian Bruskewitz in 2002 after seminary.

He stayed in Lincoln for two years, helping at Sacred Heart and Cathedral of the Risen Christ, said Dennis Kellogg, a spokesman for the Lincoln Diocese.

The diocese has no record of complaints against Pilon during his time here, Kellogg said. And Pilon was not among the 14 former Lincoln priests identified as predators in the Nebraska attorney general’s report last year on clergy sex abuse of children.

Paul Margand was. The 60-year-old was ordained in 1985 and served Holy Spirit in Plattsmouth and St. Teresa and Pius X High School in Lincoln. But not for long. In 1987, he was charged with first-degree sexual assault and served three years in prison.

The attorney general’s report listed Margand’s whereabouts as unknown.

But he’d ended up just south of Philadelphia, in Deptford, New Jersey. At about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 1, he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking, and died later at a hospital from his injuries, according to Deptford Police.