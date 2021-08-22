Former Lincoln East standout set for fifth trip to Paralympic Games

It's weird to say it, she knows. But Lora Webster still does.

"I am grateful for what cancer has brought me," she said in a phone interview on Wednesday from her home in New York, about 20 years after she was diagnosed with the disease as a sixth grader at Lincoln's Lux Middle School.

There are caveats, of course. Webster's relationship with the disease that took her left leg before she started high school at Lincoln East is, predictably, complicated.

"I lost my leg, yes," she said. "But we lost our peace of mind. Because once the worst-case scenario has happened, ... you don't forget that. Every weird pain, every weird twinge — it's either the symptoms of chemo, the side effects of chemo, they told me to worry about or it's a secondary cancer. Or it's reoccurrence."

"You never have peace of mind again," she said, but she insists there are reasons to give thanks.

There is the Paralympic career the disease made possible.

There is her husband, Paul, whom she met while playing at a volleyball tournament in New Orleans in 2006. Webster, 34, is 18 weeks pregnant with the couple's fourth child.

And there is surviving.