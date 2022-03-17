Former Lincoln Community Playhouse legend Rod McCullough dies at 71

Dylan McCullough was still 5 years from his first breath when his father made his acting debut at the Lincoln Community Playhouse.

It was 1967 and a fresh-faced Rod McCullough was cast to play Stanley Kowalski, the role Marlon Brando made famous in the movie version of "A Streetcar Named Desire."

"That's quite a role to make your debut in," Dylan said on Friday, a day after his father, a Lincoln native, died at the age of 71 in New York. "From what I heard, he was amazing in that show -- quite something to see."

It was the start of something special. Over the next 21 years, he appeared in 22 plays at the Playhouse, including award-winning roles as Joseph Merrick in "The Elephant Man," which was followed by his 1988 role of Lennie in "Of Mice and Men," the only time he and Dylan, by then a teenager, shared the stage.

"It was a pleasure to be on the stage with him," said his son, who had a small role as a ranch hand in the play that was adapted from the John Steinbeck novel. "He completely embodied Lenny with this beautiful innocence that was just heartbreaking, but he also had the capacity to go to some of the darker corners of Lenny’s character."

Thirty-four years later, people still talk about that performance, but there was so much more to Rod McCullough than just his acting.

For nearly three decades, he was the face of the Lincoln Community Playhouse both as an actor and then as its first managing director, a position he took in 1982 and held for 18 years.

"He was a quiet giant of a man," said current Playhouse Executive Director Morrie Enders. "He was soft-spoken, but the words he spoke were wise. I had a lot of respect for him."

It was McCullough who recommended Enders to lead the Playhouse in 2009. By then, McCulough was the managing director at the Des Moines Community Playhouse, a position he held for 14 years before retiring in 2017. "I appreciated his confidence in suggesting I could lead an organization he obviously still loved so much.

"Rod is the reason I’m here."

McCullough had a knack for surrounding himself with talented people and then giving them the tools they needed to succeed. In the 1980s, he had Robin McKercher as his artistic director and Rhonda Lake as the associate director, both of whom are in the theater department at Doane University.

That "golden age," according to McKercher, was known as the Three Rs Era -- Rod, Robin and Rhonda -- and the Playhouse thrived under its leadership.

"Together we forged a better theater," McKercher said. "We scratched, hacked, ripped, tore, yanked and clawed out from the resistant past with an unyielding nose-thumbing quest to provide the ideal theater."

Most times, they were successful. And even when they weren't as successful as they had hoped to be, they still managed to have a good time, Lake said.

"Rod taught us to enjoy the process and his quick wit would get us laughing just when we needed it the most," she said.

