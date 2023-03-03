This year's Airport Authority election won't include any current incumbents, but it will have a familiar face.

Chris Hove, who served just more than four years on the board more than a decade ago, is throwing his hat into the race again.

Hove ran for a seat on the board and lost in 2005 and then was appointed to fill an open seat in February 2007. He was elected to the seat a couple of months later and served out the remaining four years of the term. But he failed to win reelection to the seat in 2011.

After that election loss, Hove was appointed to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission, where he served for several years.

He said he's always had a desire to serve and sees the Airport Authority as a good place to utilize his skills and background in aviation and banking.

"With my skill set, I think I can add value," Hove said.

He noted that with a newly renovated and expanded terminal getting ready to open and lots of development proposed in the airport's industrial park, "we really need someone with experience watching those things."

The airport is doing some good things, Hove said, "and we need to follow them through and make sure they are successful."

The 61-year-old is a former naval aviator and a longtime banking executive in Lincoln, currently serving as a senior director of commercial banking for First National Bank of Omaha.

Hove, a Republican, joins two other announced candidates for two open seats on the nonpartisan board. Chris Stokes, also a Republican, is a commercial airline pilot and small-business owner. Nathan Janulewicz, a Democrat, is a legislative aide for Lincoln Sen. Eliot Bostar.

The primary election is April 4, and up to four candidates would advance to the May 2 general election.