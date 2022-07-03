For fireworks stand operators, months of planning hopefully end with a bang

Meet Scott Chenoweth — Roca’s “fireworks guy.”

Chenoweth takes pride in his vast inventory of everything that goes pop, sizzle or BOOM. He has glitzy fountains, screaming rockets and crackling shells.

The good stuff, he says.

He’s had 25 years to perfect his craft, at times while juggling other jobs. Now he works at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course and spends his free time preparing for the fireworks season, which for him begins in January.

“If you don’t order the tent Jan. 1, you’re not gonna get what you want,” Chenoweth said.

He starts choosing and buying inventory at about that time. But the hardest part comes in July.

At age 63, Chenoweth spends nearly two weeks outside with his son, Brady Chenoweth, and a surly-looking mannequin named Lucy. If you ask about Lucy — the smoking, mullet-sporting mascot — he might have you take a photo with her.

“We try to have some fun with it,” the elder Chenoweth said.

Humor is how he manages long days in the heat after nights spent sleeping (or not sleeping) in his nearby camper, which is a stone's throw from a busy set of train tracks. The fireworks tent goes up right across the street from Roca Tavern — the sign on the front of the stand says “The only place you can get bombed on both sides of the street."

Regardless of the challenges, Chenoweth wants to keep selling fireworks for as long as he’s able. He’s the only stand in town, and he’s grown attached to his customer base.

“We'd have little kids that come down, and those little kids … they've grown up now, and they're bringing their kids,” he said.

To him, that’s what makes the sweltering days at “Camp Fireball” — the name for his trailer/tent area — worth it. Plus, he said, it pays well.

Stacey O’Keefe of Lincoln took two weeks of vacation to go camping a few miles southwest of Roca.

Well, not really, but she said it feels like she is. She sets her tent up in Sprague and sells fireworks with the help of her stepdad and sister.

When it’s not busy, she sits in her lawn chair and dives into a good book. She doesn’t mind the time outside, she said, and it’s nice to make extra money during her “time off.” But like Chenoweth, the planning begins long before customers start loading up their carts.

O’Keefe begins working on Mr. Boom! Fireworks in August, giving herself just a few firecracker-free weeks.

“There's a lot of work that people don't think about,” she said. “A lot of regulations we have to follow based on what the fire marshal says.”

The family looks at its numbers from the previous season and examines what sold well and what didn’t. Then O'Keefe can build inventory based on what customers like most.

O’Keefe and her stepdad started peddling fireworks 12 years ago because of their love for the Fourth of July.

“It’s bigger than Christmas for us,” she said.

In Hickman, Jenny Flanders’ stand is also a family affair. And then some.

Flanders and her husband, Chad, have been running Black Dragon along with their business partners, Aaron and Michelle Williams, for 13 years.

Jenny Flanders employs her kids and her kids’ friends to help run the stand. The Williams family does the same, giving them plenty of hands to stock smoke bombs and ring up poppers.

It also helps that Jenny Flanders’ job as a nurse is flexible. She works a few nights a week, while her husband works a day job and comes to the stand in the evenings.

On nights after Jenny Flanders is done with work, she sleeps for a few hours then heads to the stand.

“It can be tough some days,” she said. “It's not super busy until the first of July. … Then you have a lot of people in here running around.”

Thankfully, she said, she has plenty of reliable employees to help her out. She hires some to sleep at the tent, but in years past she’d drive her car into the tent and sleep inside until daybreak.

It was a whirlwind this year, she said. Shipping costs have jumped dramatically, and that made ordering fireworks in time for June 25, when sales began in more spots in Nebraska, more challenging.

In Lincoln, fireworks can only be sold on July 3-4.

But the folks at Black Dragon are used to weathering metaphorical and literal storms. They’ve re-pitched tents after severe weather has blown their stand down or torn it apart.

And yet Flanders calls the work fun. It’s not what she expected she’d be doing, she admits, but she loves it.

“Honestly, when my husband came to me 13 years ago, he was like, ‘We're gonna sell fireworks.’ I was like, ‘That's stupid,’” she said. “And here we are. It’s fun. We have so many returning customers, and you get to see them come back to buy fireworks.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.