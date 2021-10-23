'For anything on two wheels' -- Pump track planned for Lincoln

Kris Sonderup took his daughter to a BMX race in South Carolina three years ago, and he was slightly wowed by the crowd.
It was a national event, and the track in Rock Hill had attracted more than 1,000 racers.
But the owner of Lincoln’s Cycle Works was even more impressed by what was happening nearby.
The neighboring pump track — an asphalt-covered circuit of banked turns, humps and small jumps — was teeming with riders, killing time between races and building their skills.
Sonderup had heard of pump tracks, but now he was seeing one in action. They’re typically shorter and narrower than traditional BMX tracks, and more accessible — riders can catch air if they’re comfortable, or stay on two wheels if they’re not.
They’re also designed so riders don’t even have to pedal; by pumping their handlebars over the rollers, and carrying their speed through turns, they can coast all the way through.
“It just really boggled me how busy it was. All three days we were there, there were kids, and adults, riding around on this,” he said. “And it just really opened my eyes.”
Enough to make Sonderup, also a board member of Star City BMX, wonder: Why doesn’t Lincoln have a pump track?
“And he’s been on me for years about putting a pump track in,” said Josh Larson, who operates the Star City BMX Track near Oak Lake Park.
But it wasn’t just Sonderup’s idea. Other Lincoln BMXers would race at far-flung venues with adjacent pump tracks and return to Lincoln with the same question.
“A lot of our families, we travel a lot nationally to these events,” said Tim Beckman, president of the Star City BMX Board. “They're becoming extremely popular across the nation.”
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has fielded the question, too.
“People have brought that up to us on more than one occasion,” said J.J. Yost, the department’s planning and facilities manager. “That, ‘Boy, it would be great if Lincoln had one of these.’”
It will soon. Larson is sketching designs — and planning scouting trips to tracks in other states — for Nebraska’s first pump track, which could open next year if the group raises enough money.
The timing is right, Beckman said. The number of racers and recreational riders at Lincoln’s BMX track is exploding. In 2019, it drew an average of 47 participants to an event; so far this year, it's averaging 86.
Every time Beckman goes to the track, he sees families on it, having fun.
“The last year, we've seen our sport grow tremendously. COVID has had a negative effect on a lot of places, but the biking community is a safe sport you can do and socially distance.”
They identified a potential home for the pump track just south of the 32-year-old BMX track. But because the entire property is owned by the city, they needed permission to build.
And they got it earlier this month from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
“They brought some good information to the table from folks that have traveled around the country and observed other tracks,” Yost said. “It seems like they've got a really good idea here, so we were pretty pleased with their proposal.”
The approval came with a couple of conditions, he said: First, Star City BMX needs to obtain a permit to build in a floodplain. And the pump track — like the BMX track — needs to be open to the public when Star City BMX isn't hosting races or other events.
The group is trying to raise $30,000 to build the first phase, and has already allocated $12,000 for the project, so it recently launched an online fundraiser to raise the remaining $18,000.
After the group gets the floodplain permit, and Larson completes the design, it will start moving dirt, carving and shaping the track. It will cover it in asphalt once there's been enough test-riding and tweaking.
And Star City BMX members hope to have cyclists — and scooters and skateboarders — going around it as early as next summer.
“It's not just for BMXers; it's for all cycling, and for anything on two wheels,” Larson said. “I think it will give everybody somewhere else to ride and have fun.”
* To donate, go to the Star City BMX Track Facebook page and click Fundraisers.
* Or contact the group directly at starcitybmx@yahoo.com
Reach the writer at 402-473-7254 or psalter@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSPeterSalter