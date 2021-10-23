'For anything on two wheels' -- Pump track planned for Lincoln

“The last year, we've seen our sport grow tremendously. COVID has had a negative effect on a lot of places, but the biking community is a safe sport you can do and socially distance.”

They identified a potential home for the pump track just south of the 32-year-old BMX track. But because the entire property is owned by the city, they needed permission to build.

And they got it earlier this month from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

“They brought some good information to the table from folks that have traveled around the country and observed other tracks,” Yost said. “It seems like they've got a really good idea here, so we were pretty pleased with their proposal.”

The approval came with a couple of conditions, he said: First, Star City BMX needs to obtain a permit to build in a floodplain. And the pump track — like the BMX track — needs to be open to the public when Star City BMX isn't hosting races or other events.

The group is trying to raise $30,000 to build the first phase, and has already allocated $12,000 for the project, so it recently launched an online fundraiser to raise the remaining $18,000.