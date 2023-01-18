 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Foot of snow buries parts of Nebraska as Lincoln area dodges another big one

  • 0
Weather coverage, 1.18

Drivers navigate Ninth Street headed south from downtown Lincoln on Wednesday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

David Hauser, an employee at the Trotter's Whoa and Go, struggled to see much from the window of the Broken Bow convenience store on Wednesday afternoon.

While predictions of significant snow didn't pan out in the Lincoln area, experts pretty much nailed their call of a winter storm burying parts of central Nebraska with a foot of snow.

“It was kind of what they had forecast, but we were hoping it wouldn’t be quite this bad,” Hauser said.

The storm dropped 12.5 inches of snow in Broken Bow by 3:15 p.m., with foot-deep totals reported across the southern Panhandle, southwest Nebraska and into the Nebraska Sandhills.

People are also reading…

At 4 p.m., Callaway reported 17.5 inches of snow.

In Lincoln, the airport reported 0.65 inches of precipitation by late afternoon, most of it falling as rain, freezing rain and sleet.

Weather coverage, 1.18

A red fox slinks behind a home in Antelope Park amid Wednesday's winter storm.

The first flakes of snow in Lincoln held off until early afternoon and returned on and off throughout the afternoon. Forecasters who had earlier said there was a wildcard in their prediction of heavy snow for the metro areas said warm air aloft prevented mixed precipitation from changing over to snow in those locations.

However, there were still reports of a handful of crashes in the Lincoln area likely due to slickened roads. City officials announced a snow emergency to assist in their work to get streets cleared for the Thursday morning commute. Beginning late Wednesday, parking was banned on both sides of emergency snow routes, arterial streets, school and bus routes.

Clearing roads was a much more difficult task in areas where the heavy snow set up. In Adams County, where 10 inches of snow fell in a 5-hour period, road crews were parked for a time due to the dangerous conditions.

Weather feature, 1.18

A snowplow churns slushy snow from the side of a road during a mid-January storm on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in North Platte reported snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour with visibility as low as a quarter-mile.

Interstate 80 was closed first west of North Platte and later west from Grand Island.

An employee at the Microtel Inn and Suites in Kearney said many people appeared to be prepared for the incoming storm but said shutting down the interstate still caught some travelers off guard.

Weather coverage, 1.18

Parker Moll braves a mix of snow and rain to clear the driveway outside his family's home on Wednesday.

“Since the storm was forecast ahead of time, I think a lot of people changed their plans and either came early or decided to delay their trips,” she said. “It’s really difficult because people expected that they were going to be able to leave the Kearney area and head west, and they don’t realize how bad the roads really are.”

Many of the semis forced off the interstate hunkered down near the iconic Great Platte River Road Archway monument nestled over the interstate and other parking areas as they waited for the road to reopen.

Weather coverage, 1.18

Icicles quickly form hanging from a street sign, as a mix of ice and snow pelted the Lincoln area on Wednesday.

The weather also was wreaking havoc on air travel. According to the Lincoln Airport's website, two morning flights and one afternoon flight were canceled. The website also lists three flights Thursday morning as being canceled. About a half dozen flights at Omaha's Eppley Airfield were canceled and several others were delayed.

All local public and private schools were closed Wednesday, as were most schools across the state.

Some Lincoln residents heated up over recent sky-high gas bills
Wind and hail, drought conditions added up to big losses in Nebraska in 2022
2022 Nebraska weather was notable for one thing: drought

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

As more unrest looms, Peru leader calls for calm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News