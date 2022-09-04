Food truck expansion program to begin in Lincoln on Tuesday

Food trucks can now apply to the city for permits to operate in selected spots in downtown Lincoln.

The pilot program, which seeks to expand food offerings downtown, is set to run from Tuesday through Nov. 8.

The Urban Development Department announced registration is now open for vendors to apply at lincoln.ne.gov/foodtruck.

After obtaining a permit, vendors may reserve space by contacting the Park & Go office at 402-441-7275 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

According to Urban Development Director Dan Marvin, the pilot program is the result of an amended city ordinance that allows vendor trucks to operate downtown at selected metered parking stalls.

“The pilot program is designed to measure the level of interest and overall success of vendor truck on-street operations downtown,” Marvin said.

Depending on the success of the program, the city may adopt permanent changes to the city's rules, allowing vendor trucks to continue operating downtown and in other commercially zoned areas on the street.

The City's Park & Go Facebook page, @LincolnParking, will promote the vendor truck locations and will work with the Downtown Lincoln Association to inform residents about upcoming dining opportunities.