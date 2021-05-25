Food Bank of Lincoln sets pace as Give to Lincoln Day tops $4M mark

Donations to Give to Lincoln, the annual fundraising event for local nonprofits, topped the $4 million mark around noon on Tuesday.

A record total of 455 local nonprofits registered for this year's 10th annual Give to Lincoln Day.

Donations can be made at GiveToLincoln.com until 11:59 p.m. Donors can also drop off donations during business hours at all Lincoln West Gate Bank branches.

All donations made through Give to Lincoln Day will be matched with a share of the $500,000 match fund proportional to the nonprofit’s percentage of the total dollars raised. The match fund is funded by presenting sponsor West Gate Bank and other event sponsors.

At the noon hour, the Food Bank of Lincoln led participating nonprofits with $223,143 in donations, followed by Catholic Social Services ($140,436), Cedars Home for Children ($130,169), People's City Mission ($110,082) and Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach ($105,319).

Other nonprofits in the top 10 include Clinic with a Heart, Center for People in Need, Lincoln Children's Zoo, Friendship Home of Lincoln and City Impact.