After two years of planning, the Hometown Fresh Mobile Food Pantry left the Food Bank of Lincoln on Tuesday morning for its maiden voyage to Plymouth.

"Every town in our 16 county service area, regardless of the population, deserves to have access to healthy food," said Michaella Kumke, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Lincoln. "... Food is fuel, it's medicine, it's foundational for health. It's not a privilege."

Hometown Fresh will serve eight communities during the pilot stage of the program — Belvidere, Rising City, Auburn, Davenport, Pawnee City, Plymouth, Syracuse and Utica.

For now, the trailer will make eight monthly journeys, one to each community, with hopes for more trips to more towns in the future.

Katie Nungesser, network capacity manager, said the Food Bank determined the areas in need with a combination of data and word of mouth.

The team constructed a heat map, determining which towns had what amount of access to a grocery store across Southeast Nebraska. Nungesser then spent time talking to members of each community.

"We had a list of towns that, with the data, looked like good fits, but as soon as we started talking to locals they set us straight," she said.

Some of pilot communities are still the original towns, but in others, neighbors directed Nungesser's attention to nearby areas they knew needed the assistance and access more.

"We'll continue to do that listening and try to provide the things that the local groups are telling us is needed," Nungesser said. "One of our directors of sourcing spends a lot of time with the grocery store owners, listening to them about what their barriers are for different products."

In March, Nungesser said the trailer hopes to add several Lincoln sites, including the Yazidi Cultural Center and the Ponca Tribe Wellness Center.

Each trip should serve 100 to 150 Nebraskans, Kumke said. The focus for supplies headed to rural areas will be on the core foods of fresh produce, protein, baked goods and shelf stable items.

Across 9,200 square miles and 16 counties, the Food Bank served 9.9 million meals last year and is on track to reach 11 million by the end of this fiscal year in June, Kumke said. During the pandemic, they served 13.5 million.

"When we were going through the pandemic, we were trying to get to smaller towns because of the isolation," she said. "And we kept that on our mind, because when we converted back to our traditional model, we knew that we didn't want to leave those smaller towns behind."

Kumke said the mobile pantry is a way the Food Bank can still visit those towns in a way they weren't able to do before the pandemic.

"The truth is, we don't know what this is going to be, because we're just starting, and that's the exciting part of it," she said. "We need to make sure we're getting into the pockets of our service area that may not get served."

Jim Hansen, outreach coordinator at Sandhills Global — one of the pantry's main sponsors, said he can't wait to see how many miles the trailer travels and how many people it serves. He said he's been excited since Kumke reached out two years ago to begin planning.

Partnering with Brian Booe from Adams Industries, Sandhills Global was able to fund and construct the food trailer. It has a 41,000-watt generator, two heating and cooling units and access to running water.

Booe said he calculated the energy needed to sustain the trailer and then doubled it for the generator.

"I don't want this thing to break down somewhere when that could've been avoided," he said. "I want this trailer to last 10 years."

Additionally, Healthy Blue Nebraska will continue to partner with the Food Bank to help stock the mobile trailer. Tuesday morning, they presented the Food Bank of Lincoln team with a check for $150,000.

"This day is not about what is happening in this room," Kumke said. "It's about what will happen in Plymouth."

Neighbors interested in visiting Hometown Fresh should contact Nungesser at 402-466-8170, ext. 1987 or via email at knungesser@lincolnfoodbank.org to learn more.

