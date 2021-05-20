Food Bank of Lincoln breaks ground on new facility, nears fundraising goal

Empty Bowls to go

Friday is the last day to buy tickets online for Empty Bowls to go, the Food Bank's pandemic-friendly version of its annual fundraiser.

What: Each ticketholder receives a pre-packaged, to-go cup of soup from a Lincoln restaurant.

When: June 1, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Lot, 900 V St.

Cost: $15 per ticket, which includes cost of a bowl, sales tax and $10 donation to the Food Bank

Online: lincolnfoodbank.org