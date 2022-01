Food Bank hits fundraising goal ahead of opening new Lincoln headquarters

The Food Bank of Lincoln has reached its $10.3 million fundraising goal for a new facility in northwest Lincoln, with more than 1,600 community members pitching in.

The 60,000 square-foot headquarters, on track to open this spring near the Lincoln Airport, will allow the Food Bank to deliver more food to the estimated 57,510 residents facing hunger and food insecurity in Southeast Nebraska, according to a news release.

The fundraising campaign began privately in 2017. The Food Bank publicly announced its plans for a new location in January 2021 and broke ground on the facility last May.

"We are grateful for every dollar of support given to help us Raise Our Response to Hunger," Food Bank of Lincoln President and CEO Michaella Kumke said in the news release. "Talent and hard work from a multitude of industries made this dream a reality."

The new building will allow for expanded refrigeration capacity, which the organization says will help increase access to healthy food.

The new facility will also be equipped with classroom space and volunteer work areas, offering more welcoming environments for the community to engage and help shorten food lines through education, officials said.