Flu activity in Lancaster County increases for fifth consecutive week

Flu activity has increased sharply in Lancaster County over the past week, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. It marks the fifth straight week flu activity has increased in the area.

The health department reported that for the week ending Dec. 14, there were 35 influenza A cases and 20 influenza B cases confirmed locally. That's up from 12 influenza A cases and 10 influenza B cases the previous week.

The Lancaster County weekly influenza positivity rate also increased to 12.7%, up from 9% last week.

The increase has hit young people especially hard, with nearly 50% of cases involving people ages 19 and younger.

The health department recommends vaccinating individuals six months and older to counteract the rising levels of influenza related illnesses.

