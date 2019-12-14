Flu activity continues to increase in Lancaster County

Flu activity has continued to increase in Lancaster County over the past four weeks, according to information provided by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

Department spokesperson Tim Timmons said Friday that there have been 12 cases of influenza A and 10 cases of influenza B that have been confirmed locally. The Lancaster County weekly influenza positivity rate increased to 9% for the week ending in Dec. 7, up from 6.8% the previous week.

Nationally, flu activity has been elevated for five weeks and continues to increase. All regions of the country are seeing high levels of flu-like illness.

Provider patient visits for flu-like illness for the week ending in Dec. 7 increased to 1.7%, up from 1% the previous week, while the percent of local hospital admissions for flu-like illness was 14.7%, a decrease from 15.8% the previous week.

About 140 patients were admitted to local hospitals for flu-like illness in the week of Dec. 7.

Simmons said he encourages people six months and older to get an annual flu vaccination as soon as possible to help prevent flu symptoms — fever, cough and sore throat — and also keep the virus from spreading.